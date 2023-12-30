The LSU Tigers (12-1) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins' 67.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Jacksonville is 4-6 when it scores more than 57.9 points.

LSU's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.

The 93.9 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (76.1).

LSU is 10-1 when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Jacksonville has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 93.9 points.

The Tigers shoot 50.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.

The Dolphins shoot 41.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers allow.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Flau'jae Johnson: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG%

19.9 PTS, 10 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Schedule