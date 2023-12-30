The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) play the LSU Tigers (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

LSU vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 19.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Angel Reese: 18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sana'a Garrett: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

