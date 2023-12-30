The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are at home in Sun Belt play against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Thundering Herd are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 151.5 for the matchup.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -1.5 151.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has played four games this season that have gone over 151.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Louisiana's matchups this season is 149.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Louisiana is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

Louisiana has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark from Marshall.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 5 45.5% 76.5 154.9 78.5 149.8 155.7 Louisiana 4 40% 78.4 154.9 71.3 149.8 150.4

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd's record against the spread in Sun Belt games last year was 10-9-0.

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 78.5 the Thundering Herd give up.

When it scores more than 78.5 points, Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 4-7-0 1-4 4-7-0 Louisiana 6-4-0 4-2 6-4-0

Louisiana vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Louisiana 15-2 Home Record 14-0 9-5 Away Record 7-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

