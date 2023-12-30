Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) matching up at Cajundome has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 64-46 victory against LSU-Shreveport in their last outing on Tuesday.

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 66, Appalachian State 65

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Ragin' Cajuns' signature win this season came in a 44-41 victory over the New Orleans Privateers on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Ragin' Cajuns are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 268) on December 2

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 276) on November 18

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns average 60.2 points per game (275th in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per contest (56th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

