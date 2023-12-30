DePaul vs. Chicago State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends
- DePaul has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
- Chicago State has covered seven times in 18 games with a spread this year.
- A total of eight Cougars games this year have hit the over.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- DePaul is 101st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (220th).
- Bookmakers have made the Blue Demons' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).
- DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
