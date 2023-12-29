On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Tyler Seguin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • In nine of 33 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:47 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

