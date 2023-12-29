Pointe Coupee Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Catholic of Pointe Coupee School at St. John High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Plaquemine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
