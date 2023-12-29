The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) are heavy underdogs (by 25.5 points) to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -25.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.

Northwestern State's average game total this season has been 151, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northwestern State has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

LSU (4-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than Northwestern State (5-5-0) this year.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 4 33.3% 75.2 145.5 70.2 150.9 143.3 Northwestern State 6 60% 70.3 145.5 80.7 150.9 148.6

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Northwestern State is 4-0 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 4-8-0 1-0 5-7-0 Northwestern State 5-5-0 0-1 7-3-0

Northwestern State vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Northwestern State 10-8 Home Record 10-3 0-9 Away Record 10-7 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

