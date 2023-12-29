The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) hope to end a seven-game road losing skid at the LSU Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

Northwestern State is 2-4 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Demons rank 60th.

The Demons score just 0.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.2).

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Northwestern State is 2-4.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home Northwestern State is putting up 80.3 points per game, 16.5 more than it is averaging away (63.8).

The Demons are giving up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (85.2).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State knocks down more trifectas away (8.0 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a higher percentage away (31.0%) than at home (28.1%).

