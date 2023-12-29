The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) hope to end a seven-game road losing skid at the LSU Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • Northwestern State is 2-4 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Demons rank 60th.
  • The Demons score just 0.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.2).
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Northwestern State is 2-4.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Northwestern State is putting up 80.3 points per game, 16.5 more than it is averaging away (63.8).
  • The Demons are giving up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (85.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Northwestern State knocks down more trifectas away (8.0 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a higher percentage away (31.0%) than at home (28.1%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Boise State L 95-54 ExtraMile Arena
12/16/2023 Rice L 76-51 Prather Coliseum
12/19/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 99-75 Prather Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/8/2024 McNeese - Prather Coliseum

