The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 184th.
  • The Privateers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.5 the 'Jacks give up.
  • New Orleans has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, New Orleans scores 94 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.3.
  • At home, the Privateers allow 63.8 points per game. Away, they concede 84.3.
  • At home, New Orleans knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more than it averages away (5.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31%) than away (31.6%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ San Francisco L 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/14/2023 Birmingham-Southern W 91-51 Lakefront Arena
12/21/2023 @ Ohio State L 78-36 Value City Arena
12/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana - Lakefront Arena
1/8/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Lakefront Arena

