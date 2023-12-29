The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 184th.

The Privateers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.5 the 'Jacks give up.

New Orleans has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

At home, New Orleans scores 94 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.3.

At home, the Privateers allow 63.8 points per game. Away, they concede 84.3.

At home, New Orleans knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more than it averages away (5.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31%) than away (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule