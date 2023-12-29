How to Watch New Orleans vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans Stats Insights
- New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 184th.
- The Privateers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.5 the 'Jacks give up.
- New Orleans has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, New Orleans scores 94 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.3.
- At home, the Privateers allow 63.8 points per game. Away, they concede 84.3.
- At home, New Orleans knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more than it averages away (5.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31%) than away (31.6%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 85-72
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|Birmingham-Southern
|W 91-51
|Lakefront Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.