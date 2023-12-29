In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Matt Duchene to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

