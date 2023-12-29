The LSU Tigers (6-4) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 13.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jalen Reed: 10.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Mike Williams III: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrell Ward: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Chase Forte: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Braelon Bush: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Ryan Forrest: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamison Epps: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

LSU vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 232nd 73 Points Scored 69.4 290th 115th 68 Points Allowed 81.7 348th 248th 35 Rebounds 32 332nd 193rd 9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 118th 279th 6.4 3pt Made 7.2 209th 338th 10.4 Assists 10.8 327th 329th 14.2 Turnovers 11.9 188th

