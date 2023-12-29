The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) will visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.

LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Demons are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 229th.

The Tigers record 75.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 80.7 the Demons allow.

When LSU totals more than 80.7 points, it is 3-1.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively LSU played better at home last year, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game in away games.

In home games, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than on the road (76.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, LSU performed better in home games last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage away from home.

LSU Upcoming Schedule