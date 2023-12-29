How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) will visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
LSU Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
- LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Demons are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 229th.
- The Tigers record 75.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 80.7 the Demons allow.
- When LSU totals more than 80.7 points, it is 3-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively LSU played better at home last year, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than on the road (76.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, LSU performed better in home games last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|L 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|W 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/29/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.