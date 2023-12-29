Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks play on Friday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Robertson against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In Robertson's 33 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 23 of 33 games this season, Robertson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 18 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 32 Points 5 11 Goals 3 21 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.