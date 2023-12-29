The Sioux Falls Skyforce versus the Santa Cruz Warriors is one of many strong options on today's G League schedule.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch G League Ignite vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Sioux Falls Skyforce vs Santa Cruz Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!