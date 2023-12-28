You can wager on player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +148)

Thursday's points prop bet for Ingram is 23.5 points. That is 0.2 fewer than his season average of 23.7.

He has collected 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Thursday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 10.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104)

The 24.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Thursday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).

Thursday's assist prop total for Williamson (4.5) equals his season-long average.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Markkanen's 24 points per game are 0.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Markkanen, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Collin Sexton has put up 15.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).

Sexton's season-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Sexton has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

