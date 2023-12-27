Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Fancy a wager on Johnston in the Stars-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 16:47 per game on the ice, is -5.

Johnston has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Johnston has a point in 13 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 20 Points 6 9 Goals 4 11 Assists 2

