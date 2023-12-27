The Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jason Robertson, Robert Thomas and others in this matchup.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:10 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Matt Duchene has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists through 31 games for Dallas.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 2 1 3 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas drives the offense for St. Louis with 37 points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 24 assists in 33 games (playing 20:36 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 16 assists in 31 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3

