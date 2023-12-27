Wednesday's NHL schedule features a contest between the favored Dallas Stars (20-8-4, -150 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1, +125 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.

The Stars have won 65.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (19-10).

This season the Blues have 11 wins in the 21 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 9-1 record (winning 90.0% of its games).

St. Louis has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 2-8 8-2-0 6.3 3.40 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.40 3.80 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 3.20 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.20 3.50 4 16.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

