Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- In one of 32 games this season, Hakanpaa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (three shots).
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
- Hakanpaa averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:51
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
