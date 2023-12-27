Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Jamie Benn to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Benn stats and insights
- Benn has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- Benn has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:57
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|L 4-0
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
