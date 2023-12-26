Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Keep scrolling for a recap of the top performers, including leaders in multiple statistical categories.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

December 26 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points
Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 41
Jordan Poole Wizards Magic 30
Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 28
Cameron Johnson Nets Pistons 24
Paolo Banchero Magic Wizards 24
Anthony Black Magic Wizards 23
Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons Nets 23
Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 22
Mikal Bridges Nets Pistons 21
Kyle Kuzma Wizards Magic 17

December 26 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds
Jalen Duren Pistons Nets 15
Daniel Gafford Wizards Magic 13
Isaiah Stewart Pistons Nets 11
Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pistons 11
Nicolas Claxton Nets Pistons 11
Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 9
Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 8
Goga Bitadze Magic Wizards 7
Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 6
Anthony Black Magic Wizards 6

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

December 26 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists
Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 9
Paolo Banchero Magic Wizards 8
Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 6
Kyle Kuzma Wizards Magic 6
Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Pistons 6
Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 5
Cole Anthony Magic Wizards 4
Isaiah Stewart Pistons Nets 4
Jaden Ivey Pistons Nets 4
Jalen Duren Pistons Nets 4

December 26 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks
Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pistons 4
Nicolas Claxton Nets Pistons 3
Daniel Gafford Wizards Magic 3
Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Magic 2
Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 1
Wendell Carter Jr. Magic Wizards 1
Ausar Thompson Pistons Nets 1
Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 1
Jaden Ivey Pistons Nets 1
Goga Bitadze Magic Wizards 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

December 26 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals
Anthony Black Magic Wizards 4
Jaden Ivey Pistons Nets 3
Deni Avdija Wizards Magic 3
Jordan Poole Wizards Magic 3
Jalen Suggs Magic Wizards 3
Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pistons 2
Daniel Gafford Wizards Magic 2
Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 1
Ausar Thompson Pistons Nets 1
Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 1

December 26 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM
Jordan Poole Wizards Magic 6
Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 4
Cameron Johnson Nets Pistons 4
Anthony Black Magic Wizards 4
Jalen Suggs Magic Wizards 3
Corey Kispert Wizards Magic 3
Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons Nets 3
Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 3
Dorian Finney-Smith Nets Pistons 3
Alec Burks Pistons Nets 2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.