Darius Slayton vs. the Eagles' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Darius Slayton versus the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Reed Blankenship is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Giants face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. We have stats and information available for you right here.
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|57.2
|4.1
|62
|167
|4.70
Darius Slayton vs. Reed Blankenship Insights
Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense
- Darius Slayton has racked up 512 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing last in the NFL with 2,110 total passing yards (150.7 per game). It also ranks 30th in yards per attempt (5.1).
- The Giants rank 31st in the NFL in scoring with 13.5 points per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards with 261.7 per game.
- New York is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.4 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 34 times (second-fewest in NFL).
Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense
- Reed Blankenship leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 85 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended.
- In the air, Philadelphia has given up 3,576 passing yards, or 255.4 per game -- that's the sixth-highest amount in the NFL.
- The Eagles are ranked eighth from bottom in the NFL in points conceded, at 24.4 per game.
- Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.
- The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to 27 players this season.
Darius Slayton vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats
|Darius Slayton
|Reed Blankenship
|Rec. Targets
|63
|58
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|38
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.5
|36
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|512
|85
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|36.6
|7.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|191
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
