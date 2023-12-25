Chiefs vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs' (9-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) currently features 11 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 25 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs enter the matchup after winning 27-17 over the New England Patriots in their last outing on December 17.
Their last time out, the Raiders won 63-21 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Nir (personal)
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|Out
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Out
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Thumb
|Out
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Trey Smith
|OG
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|D.J. Turner
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jack Jones
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Dylan Parham
|OG
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Justin Herron
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Toe
|Out
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Chiefs Season Insights
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering only 293.2 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (358.8 yards per game).
- On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 17.5 points per game. They rank 11th on offense (22.8 points per game).
- The Chiefs have been shining on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (255.6 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (182.8 passing yards allowed per game).
- Kansas City ranks 20th in run offense (103.1 rushing yards per game) and 15th in run defense (110.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Chiefs have forced 16 total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (24th in NFL) to register a turnover margin of -8, the fifth-worst in the NFL.
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders have been sputtering offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 284.9 total yards per game. They have been better defensively, surrendering 334.4 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).
- The Raiders rank 25th in the NFL with 18.9 points per game on offense, and they rank 10th with 20.0 points surrendered per contest on defense.
- With 201.1 passing yards per game on offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 209.6 passing yards per contest.
- Las Vegas ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (83.7), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 124.9 rushing yards conceded per contest.
- At -5, the Raiders own the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 24 turnovers committed (24th in NFL).
Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425)
- Total: 40.5 points
