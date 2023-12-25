Celtics vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 25
The Boston Celtics' (22-6) injury report has two players listed heading into a Monday, December 25 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Celtics are coming off of a 145-108 win against the Clippers in their most recent game on Saturday. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).
The Lakers took care of business in their last matchup 129-120 against the Thunder on Saturday. LeBron James totaled 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|19.2
|6.9
|1.7
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|SF
|Questionable
|Heel
|1.6
|0.8
|0.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.4
|1
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC and ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-2.5
|234.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.