The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 159th.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers average are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).

Xavier has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 27th.

The Pirates' 75.6 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Musketeers allow.

Seton Hall has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in away games (80.5).

The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.

At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.

The Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.

At home, Seton Hall drained 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.9). Seton Hall's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center 12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center 12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center 1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule