Can we expect Tulane to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 283

Tulane's best wins

When Tulane defeated the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 144 in the RPI, on December 21 by a score of 64-61, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Kyren Whittington delivered a team-leading 19 points with one rebound and three assists in the matchup against Maine.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on December 20

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 220/RPI) on December 6

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 224/RPI) on November 14

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on November 19

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on December 10

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Green Wave are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Green Wave have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tulane has drawn the 265th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Green Wave's 18 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Tulane has 18 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Tulane Green Wave

Wichita State Shockers vs. Tulane Green Wave Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

