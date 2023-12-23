2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tulane March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Tulane and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Tulane ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|145
Tulane's best wins
Against the Southern Jaguars on December 16, Tulane registered its best win of the season, which was a 105-81 home victory. With 24 points, Kevin Cross was the top scorer versus Southern. Second on the team was Sion James, with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 91-81 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 6
- 98-77 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on November 29
- 117-110 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on December 14
- 84-81 over Cal (No. 240/RPI) on November 23
- 89-81 on the road over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on December 3
Tulane's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- The Green Wave have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).
- The Green Wave have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Tulane has been handed the 275th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- In terms of the Green Wave's upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.
- Tulane has 19 games remaining this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.
Tulane's next game
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Dillard Bleu Devils
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
