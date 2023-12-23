Stars vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) take on the Nashville Predators (19-14) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Stars took down the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Stars (-135)
|Predators (+115)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 18-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has a 14-5 record (winning 73.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 20 of 31 games this season.
Stars vs Predators Additional Info
Stars vs. Predators Rankings
|109 (6th)
|Goals
|104 (13th)
|97 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (15th)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (11th)
|13 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over nine times.
- The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 109 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars have conceded 97 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +12.
