The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), who have won seven straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • In games Providence shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 118th.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.6).
  • Providence has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.2% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 37.9% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 281st.
  • The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Friars allow (63).
  • Butler is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence posted 82.9 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
  • The Friars gave up 70.5 points per game last year at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Providence fared better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Butler made fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cal W 97-90 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley W 96-70 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse

