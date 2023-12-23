Southwest Division foes square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) host the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center on December 23, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Rockets

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.

New Orleans is 16-8 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The 116.1 points per game the Pelicans put up are 8.2 more points than the Rockets allow (107.9).

New Orleans has a 16-6 record when putting up more than 107.9 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are posting 117.4 points per game this year at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (114.9).

Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this season, ceding 112.9 points per game, compared to 114.1 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Pelicans have played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 11.1 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 per game and a 37.7% percentage away from home.

Pelicans Injuries