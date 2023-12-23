The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) are home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Rockets are getting 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.

The Rockets are receiving 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Pelicans Rockets 113.5 Points Avg. 110.3 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 106.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.1% Three Point % 36.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.