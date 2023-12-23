The NHL lineup on Saturday is sure to please. The contests include the Calgary Flames taking on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Saturday's NHL action.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSSW,BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSFL,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSSUN,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 NESN,BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 SportsNet PT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 MSG,MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 NBCS-CHI+,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ALT2,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

