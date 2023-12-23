For bracketology analysis on McNeese and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How McNeese ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 40

McNeese's best wins

When McNeese beat the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 114 in the RPI, on November 21 by a score of 59-48, it was its best win of the season thus far. The leading point-getter against Texas State was Shahada Wells, who amassed 23 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 146/RPI) on November 6

74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 152/RPI) on December 17

81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 181/RPI) on November 28

91-80 at home over UT Martin (No. 182/RPI) on December 2

67-48 at home over Southern Miss (No. 216/RPI) on December 13

McNeese's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

McNeese has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, McNeese faces the 160th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Cowboys' upcoming schedule, they have five games versus teams that are above .500 and 19 games against teams with worse records than their own.

McNeese's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

McNeese's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys

Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: B1G+

