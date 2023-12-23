For bracketology analysis around Louisiana Tech and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 22

Louisiana Tech's best wins

Louisiana Tech picked up its signature win of the season on November 22, when it grabbed a 71-62 victory over the McNeese Cowboys, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31), according to the RPI. That signature win against McNeese featured a team-high 17 points from Daniel Batcho. Tyler Henry, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-67 at home over Louisiana (No. 152/RPI) on December 9

68-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on December 2

56-49 on the road over SFA (No. 195/RPI) on December 5

67-53 at home over Southern Utah (No. 277/RPI) on November 21

73-63 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 280/RPI) on November 16

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Louisiana Tech gets the 89th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 18 games remaining this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

Of Louisiana Tech's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

