How to Watch the Southern vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game road losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 53.1 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 70.0 the Sooners give up to opponents.
- The Sooners score 81.6 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 68.9 the Jaguars give up.
- Oklahoma is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
- Southern is 1-7 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
- The Sooners are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Jaguars allow to opponents (43.6%).
Southern Leaders
- Chloe Fleming: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64)
- Tionna Lidge: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.9 FG%
- Kyanna Morgan: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Soniyah Reed: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 67-37
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 76-51
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 84-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|1/8/2024
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.