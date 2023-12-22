Friday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (6-4) and Southern Jaguars (1-9) at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 78-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oklahoma, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Jaguars' last game on Wednesday ended in an 84-52 loss to Kansas State.

Southern vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Southern vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 78, Southern 58

Other SWAC Predictions

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars have no wins versus D1 teams this season.

The Jaguars have six losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Southern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Southern Leaders

Chloe Fleming: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64) Tionna Lidge: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.9 FG% Kyanna Morgan: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

5.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Soniyah Reed: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -158 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.1 points per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (271st in college basketball).

