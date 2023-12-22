The Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Towson Tigers (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SECU Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Monumental.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Towson vs. Nicholls State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Towson Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Towson (-8.5) 133.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Towson (-8.5) 133.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. Towson Betting Trends

Nicholls State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, the Colonels have an ATS record of 5-1.

Towson has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Tigers' 11 games have gone over the point total.

