The Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Towson Tigers (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SECU Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Monumental.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV: Monumental Sports

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Nicholls State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Colonels are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at fifth.

The Colonels put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers give up (68.3).

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nicholls State is 3-3.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Nicholls State averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than on the road (71.7).

At home, the Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they allowed away (80.2).

Nicholls State made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

