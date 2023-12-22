The Rice Owls (3-6) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 20.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Joe Charles: 11.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Themus Fulks: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hosana Kitenge: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kentrell Garnett: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Travis Evee: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mekhi Mason: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Keanu Dawes: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Anthony Selden: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Louisiana vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 234th 72.8 Points Scored 79.1 94th 328th 79.0 Points Allowed 72.4 218th 220th 35.9 Rebounds 32.9 312th 214th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd 204th 7.2 3pt Made 9.7 28th 134th 14.2 Assists 14.4 122nd 153rd 11.6 Turnovers 11.9 178th

