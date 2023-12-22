How to Watch Louisiana vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (6-6) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- Louisiana is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 166th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.9 points per game are five more points than the 72.9 the Owls give up.
- When it scores more than 72.9 points, Louisiana is 4-2.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Louisiana is scoring 12 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (70.5).
- The Ragin' Cajuns allow 58.5 points per game at home, and 80.3 away.
- Louisiana knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.3%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Cajundome
