Friday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (6-6) against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 76, Louisiana 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-3.2)

Rice (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Rice has gone 5-6-0 against the spread, while Louisiana's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Owls have hit the over in four games, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.9 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 71.6 per contest (198th in college basketball).

Louisiana comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It pulls down 32.3 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.0.

Louisiana connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents.

Louisiana has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (166th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than the 15.1 it forces (32nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.