Grambling vs. Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Florida Gators (8-3) are heavily favored (by 26.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.
Grambling vs. Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida
|-26.5
|146.5
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Grambling has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The average over/under for Grambling's contests this season is 140.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- Grambling's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.
- Florida has covered the spread more often than Grambling this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Grambling.
Grambling vs. Florida Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|8
|72.7%
|84.5
|148.8
|75.4
|151.7
|151
|Grambling
|4
|44.4%
|64.3
|148.8
|76.3
|151.7
|137.8
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' 64.3 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Gators allow.
Grambling vs. Florida Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|4-6-0
|0-0
|8-3-0
|Grambling
|3-6-0
|0-1
|4-5-0
Grambling vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Grambling
|10-6
|Home Record
|11-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
