The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Grambling Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Grambling vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Grambling Players to Watch

Tra'Michael Moton: 9.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kintavious Dozier: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Aku: 5.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrese Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK Riley Kugel: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Condon: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Zyon Pullin: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Grambling vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 37th 83.3 Points Scored 67.4 317th 237th 73.4 Points Allowed 80 336th 13th 40.3 Rebounds 28.4 338th 4th 14.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd 218th 7 3pt Made 3.9 357th 52nd 16 Assists 10.4 335th 269th 13.1 Turnovers 12.6 237th

