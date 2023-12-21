The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin among them, play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In eight of 30 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Seguin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Seguin has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+45) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 22 Points 2 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

