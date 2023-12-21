Will Tyler Seguin find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • Seguin has scored in eight of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:47 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:42 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:26 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

