On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Ty Dellandrea going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 10:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

