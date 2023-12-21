The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears average only 0.9 more points per game (63.8) than the Green Wave allow (62.9).

Maine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

Tulane has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The Green Wave score 68.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 63.1 the Black Bears allow.

When Tulane scores more than 63.1 points, it is 6-2.

Maine has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.1 points.

The Green Wave shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Black Bears concede defensively.

The Black Bears' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Green Wave have given up.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70) Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 59.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule