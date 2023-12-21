Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Canucks on December 21, 2023
J.T. Miller and Joe Pavelski are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars play at American Airlines Center on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 29 points in 30 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Jason Robertson has totaled 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Matt Duchene has 27 total points for Dallas, with 10 goals and 17 assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Miller has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 45 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 20.3%.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with nine goals and 32 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.