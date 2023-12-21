Will Sam Steel score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steel stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Steel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Steel has no points on the power play.

Steel averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:04 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.